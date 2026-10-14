Sikh bodies observe 'Lahnat Diwas' in Kotkapura, hand 'Sharam Patra' to Punjab Speaker Sandhwan

Eleven years after the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the police firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, Sikh organisations today observed a "Lahnat Diwas" (day of condemnation) at the main chowk here, accusing successive governments, including the present AAP dispensation, of failing to deliver justice.

The event was led by Bhai Harjinder Singh Majhi, head of Darbar-e-Khalsa and a Sikh preacher. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Kotkapura Congress leader Ajaypal Singh Sandhu and representatives of various Sikh bodies attended. Majhi read out a 10-page "Sharam Patra" (letter of shame), addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and handed a copy to Sandhwan for the government.

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The letter, dated October 14, 2026, and signed by Majhi and Darbar-e-Khalsa chief spokesperson Harpinder Singh Kotkapura, says the organisation observes the day every year to mark the October 14, 2015 police action at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

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On the sacrilege cases, the letter accuses the Mann government of forgetting the issue after coming to power. It says retired IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who investigated the cases under the previous government, was used as a "brand" to win power, and that he was later denied time to speak on the issue in the Assembly despite repeated requests.

Citing the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission and the SIT led by RS Khatra, the letter claims the probe findings point to the involvement of the Dera Sacha Sauda. It alleges the government withheld sanction for two years to name the Dera chief in the charge sheet. It also says approver Pradeep Kaler's statements named Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Honeypreet, yet no action has followed. The government's inaction, it says, suggests either that someone close to it is involved or that it has struck a "deal" with the accused.

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It further accuses the government of staying silent on the accused's plea to shift the district court cases out of Punjab, and says named accused Harsh Dhuri and Sandeep Bareta remain beyond the law's reach. It takes issue with the Speaker's earlier statement in the Assembly that the case was held up because the accused got bail, saying bail does not bar investigators from probing. It adds that police have yet to file a challan against the "unidentified police" in the Kotkapura-Behbal firing case, while the families of Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala and Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan, who died in the firing, continue to wait.

Beyond the sacrilege cases, the letter lists a series of grievances against the government. These include the Punjab Agriculture Policy 2023 not being implemented, the handling of river water issues, the Haryana-border farmers' protest of 2024, the state's mounting debt, alleged fake encounters, the drug menace, law and order, and the continued imprisonment of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences. It closes with the refrain "Bhagwant Mann: Sharam karo."

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said the sacrilege and firing cases raised "serious questions" after 11 years and that the struggle would continue until justice is delivered. Representatives of the Sikh bodies said the Akali-BJP and Congress governments also failed to bring closure, and that AAP had promised justice before coming to power.

Khaira accused the government of not keeping its promises and of lying.

Sandhwan said the government was acting at every level to deliver justice and that efforts were on to ensure it, in keeping with the sentiments of the Sikh community.