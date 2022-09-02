Sikh bodies stage dharna against govt at Behbal Kalan

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 1

Members of various Sikh organisations, under the banner of the “Insaaf Morcha”, on Thursday assembled at Behbal Kalan village and staged a dharna by sitting in the middle of Bathinda-Amritsar Road.

The protesters flayed the state government for colluding with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to slow down the probe.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Bhagwan Krishan Singh, who died in the police firing at Behbal Kalan in October 2015, alleged the Special Investigation Team, constituted by the state government to probe the sacrilege and police firing cases, was wasting time by using gimmicks like sending summons to Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal.

Sukhraj said, “Serving summons to Sukhbir which were never delivered was just an eyewash to again delay justice. Like all political parties, the cases were used by the Aam Aadmi Party for religious and emotional exploitation of the Sikhs in order to win the 2022 Assembly poll.”

