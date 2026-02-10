Sikh body orders investigation into ‘removal’ of kara during exam

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has ordered a probe into the alleged removal of ‘kara’ of some candidates during the Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted at a private school on Goniana Road here a day ago.

Advertisement

Kara is one of the five symbols of the Sikh faith.

Advertisement

Some parents had on levelled the allegation on Sunday, and a video in this regard had surfaced online.

Advertisement

Calling the alleged incident a reflection of an “anti-Sikh mindset”, Dhami said such actions were unacceptable, especially in Punjab, where Sikh religious practices are well known and respected.

Dhami said the ‘kara’ is an inseparable article of faith for Sikhs and forcing candidates to remove it was unfortunate and deeply hurtful.

Advertisement

He questioned under whose directions such actions were being carried out and asked whether the Punjab Government was endorsing such actions.