Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Punjab / Sikh body orders investigation into ‘removal’ of kara during exam

Sikh body orders investigation into ‘removal’ of kara during exam

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:23 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. File photo
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has ordered a probe into the alleged removal of ‘kara’ of some candidates during the Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted at a private school on Goniana Road here a day ago.

Kara is one of the five symbols of the Sikh faith.

Some parents had on levelled the allegation on Sunday, and a video in this regard had surfaced online.

Calling the alleged incident a reflection of an “anti-Sikh mindset”, Dhami said such actions were unacceptable, especially in Punjab, where Sikh religious practices are well known and respected.

Dhami said the ‘kara’ is an inseparable article of faith for Sikhs and forcing candidates to remove it was unfortunate and deeply hurtful.

He questioned under whose directions such actions were being carried out and asked whether the Punjab Government was endorsing such actions.

