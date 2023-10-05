SGPC poll not likely before June '24

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, October 4

While the process for the preparation of the voter list for the elections to the SGPC will start from October 21, it is unlikely that the poll could be conducted in near future, at least not before the 2024 parliamentary poll.

The Centre conducts the SGPC elections. At present, the priority will be for the parliamentary poll. In addition to this, the state civic bodies’ poll too is due.

The last SGPC poll was held in 2011 in which over 52 lakh ‘eligible’ voters had participated. The Supreme Court had stayed the House from taking over and asked the then executive to run the SGPC affairs while hearing a petition pertaining to voting rights to ‘Sehajdhari Sikhs’.

Nonetheless, the process of the registration of Sikh voters will be a time-consuming exercise. The lack of clarity on the role of Haryana Sikhs in the SGPC poll too will be a hindrance.

Amritsar DC Amit Talwar said as and when the official communication from the state government was received, the process of registration of voters would be started. “It will take us 45 days to prepare the list or update the existing voters’ list. Thereafter, we will conduct the elections,” he said.

Countering it, SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur said, “I believe that CM Bhagwant Mann and the state administration is unaware of Sikh poll process. The process of registration of eligible voters for SGPC polls has to be started from scratch. The existing list of voters could not be updated or revised, as was mentioned by the CM,” she said.

On May 25, Justice SS Saron (Retd), Chief Commissioner of the Gurdwara Election Commission, wrote to the Punjab Chief Secretary, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and all DCs to prepare electoral rolls for the fresh SGPC polls.

#SGPC #Sikhs