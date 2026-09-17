Sikh cabbie’s death in US sparks outcry; ‘this inhumane system failed you,’ grieves union

Mourners gathered in Manhattan’s West Village to remember Jagjit Singh, a 53‑year‑old Sikh taxi driver from Punjab and father of twins, who was found dead inside his yellow cab on September 11.

Singh, a longtime driver, collapsed near Seventh Avenue and Charles Street shortly after dropping off passengers, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance. One source suggested he suffered a medical episode. The West Village is a historic and highly sought-after residential neighborhood in Lower Manhattan, New York City in the United States (US) of America.

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Family, friends and community members assembled at the street corner where Singh spent his final moments. His wife, supported by their 10‑year‑old twins, joined others in grief. Residents expressed concern about how the children will cope with the loss.

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“It breaks our heart that in a car where he’s supposed to work, that he also took his last breath,” said Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the Taxi Workers Alliance, in a statement to the media.

Members of New York Taxi Workers Alliance say 53-year-old Jagjit Singh is the third driver in three months to be found dead in his cab, underscoring the physical and emotional toll of the job.

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"We are supposed to work to live, not live to work. But drivers like our deceased brother work grueling hours. As trips shrink while costs grow, they’re left with little time to take care of themselves working longer and longer hours to try to make ends meet," they said in a post on X.

"Rest in eternal peace, dear brother. We know this inhumane system failed you, though you gave it your everything. We will honor you in our struggle," the post read.

Mourners demanded that the authorities should provide social service support in multiple languages to help families facing language barriers seek assistance.