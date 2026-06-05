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Home / Punjab / Sikh commerce body urges resumption of Attari-Wagah trade for revival of Punjab's border economy

Sikh commerce body urges resumption of Attari-Wagah trade for revival of Punjab's border economy

Urges restoration of commercial links with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran & Iraq

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:23 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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The chamber has pressed for restoration of trade links with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian nations.
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The World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC), Punjab, on Friday submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria seeking immediate resumption of international trade through the Attari-Wagah border and the reopening of the  Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

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A delegation led by Rajinder Singh Marwaha, Chairman of WSCC, Punjab, and Amrinder Singh Kochhar, President of WSCC, Chandigarh Chapter, met the Governor at Punjab Raj Bhavan to submit the memorandum.

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In the memorandum, the chamber has pressed for restoration of trade links with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, including Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. Trade through the Attari-Wagah border has remained suspended for the past seven years, severely affecting the livelihoods of farmers, traders, businessmen and industrialists, particularly in the Amritsar region.

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During the meeting, Marwaha highlighted the economic hardships caused by the prolonged closure. “The suspension of trade has led to significant losses for Punjab’s business community. Farmers, transporters and small industries have been hit hard. An early resumption of trade is crucial for reviving the economy of the border region,” he said.

The delegation also emphasised the religious and emotional significance of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh devotees worldwide and urged the government to take steps for its early reopening.

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Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave a patient hearing to the concerns raised by the delegation and assured them that the issues raised in the memorandum would be given due consideration. The meeting was described as cordial and positive. The WSCC leaders expressed hope that the state and Central Government would take concrete steps to address the long-pending demands, which they believe would boost regional connectivity, economic growth and people-to-people ties.

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