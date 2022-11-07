Sikh devotees leave for Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

To celebrate Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, a 910-member ‘jatha’ of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today departed for Pakistan from the SGPC office in Amritsar amid resonance of ‘jaikaras’ ‘Bole so nihal sat sri akal’.

The SGPC had sent passports of 1,496 pilgrims for issuing visas to the Pakistan High Commission but applications of 586 pilgrims were rejected, which created resentment among devotees.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Sahib. File photo

The leadership of this ‘jatha’ has been entrusted to former SGPC member Master Preet Singh, while SGPC officials Varinder Singh Tharu and Harpal Singh have been deputed for general management.

Before the departure of ‘jatha’, SGPC member Bhai Manjit Singh, secretary Partap Singh and other officials honoured jatha leaders and pilgrims with ‘siropa’ (robe of honour).

Speaking on the occasion, ‘jatha’ leader Master Preet Singh said he was fortunate to get an opportunity to lead the ‘jatha’ to Pakistan for Prakash Gurpurb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Bhai Manjit Singh said, “Being the part of birth celebrations at Guru’s birthplace Nankana Sahib is fortunate for pilgrims.”

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the ‘jatha’ would also visit other historical Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

On November 7, the ‘jatha’ of pilgrims will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda and Mandi Chuharkhana (Sheikhupura). On November 8, the ‘jatha’ will participate in the Prakash Purab celebrations at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

On November 9, the pilgrims will depart for Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal and stay there on November 10. The ‘jatha’ will reach Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on November 11.

Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal. File photo

On November 13, ‘jatha’ will visit Gurdwara Sri Rorhi Sahib, Eminabad, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, and return to Dehra Sahib, Lahore, in the evening. On November 14, the ‘jatha’ will stop at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, from where it will return to India on November 15.

Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, is the place of martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev. Tribune file photo

