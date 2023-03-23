Sikh Forum decries separatists' activities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

The Sikh Forum, a New Delhi-based group of Sikh intelligentsia, has expressed concern over the recent developments in Punjab and condemned the activities of a few Khalistan supporters.

“They do not represent the Sikhs living in Punjab and in different parts of India and abroad,” said the forum, adding that it stood by democratic modes of protest and expression of opinions. “We have also observed with concern how a small section of militant elements was allowed to acquire visibility in Punjab,” the Sikh Forum said.

“Such elements should not be allowed to pursue divisive politics. The most worrying development over the past few days is the manner in which these developments are being presented in the national media,” it said.

“Such sensational narratives only go to create a sense of alienation and prejudice. It undermines the constructive and positive work that the Sikhs did during the recent Covid Pandemic,” the forum said.