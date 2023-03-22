Sikh Forum flays separatists' activities

New Delhi: The Sikh Forum, a New Delhi-based group of Sikh intelligentsia, has expressed concern over the recent developments in Punjab and condemned the activities of a few Khalistan supporters. "They do not represent the Sikhs living in Punjab and in different parts of India and abroad," said the forum. TNS
District Peace Committee meets
Bathinda: The Bathinda District Peace Committee, headed by DC Showkat Ahmad Parray, met to review the law and order. It asked people to remain vigilant against fake news and rumours. Participants unanimously supported government’s action against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal . TNS
