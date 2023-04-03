Sikh Heritage Month in Canada

Chandigarh, April 2
With roots dating back to the 1800s, April is Sikh Heritage Month, a time to celebrate and honour the rich history and culture of Canada’s Sikh community.
This month we proudly celebrate our Sikh community for their rich culture and countless contributions to our country.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) April 1, 2021
Happy Sikh Heritage Month! #SikhHeritageMonth @DRRmatters pic.twitter.com/pqaFmA2OIl
“Eight lakh Sikhs call Canada their home. We have the largest Sikh diaspora, with roots of the first Sikh in Canada dating back to the 1800s,” said Punjab-origin MP from Brampton West, Kamal Khera. She represents Canada’s ruling Liberal party.
Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, said, “We celebrate 10 years of Sikh Heritage Month in Ontario this year.” Another MP Francesco Sorbara said, “During this month, we recognise contributions to our country by Canadian Sikhs.”— IANS
