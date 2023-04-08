Sikh jatha to visit Pakistan on Baisakhi

Amritsar, April 7
As many as 1,052 pilgrims will depart for Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi (Khalsa Sajna Diwas).
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had sent 1,161 passports and requisite documents to the Pakistan authorities for visas. The visa was denied to 109 pilgrims.
SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the jatha would cross the Attari Wagah border on April 9 and visit Sikh shrines in Pakistan before returning on April 18.
He said, “The main event is scheduled at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal, on April 14. Unfortunately, many devotees have not been given visas this time too. They can collect their passports from the SGPC office during working hours.”
