Sikh killed in New York was slated to visit native village this month

Jasmer Singh belonged to Jahura village near Tanda in Hoshiarpur district

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, October 24

Had the elderly Sikh man — who died of head injuries after being brutally assaulted following a minor car accident in New York on October 19 — been alive, he would have been at his village, Jahura, near Tanda in Hoshiarpur district today.

He was supposed to arrive at his native village on October 24 for a month-long annual visit. Jasmer Singh was a farmer from Jahura, who had shifted to USA around three decades ago, followed by his family a few years later.

Pushpinder, his next door neighbour, recalls, “Jasmer uncle was a sociable person. Almost every year, he used to visit his home in the village, staying here for a month. During his stay in the village, he used to visit his near ones.”

Pushpinder said that Jasmer is survived by his wife, two sons SS Multani and Sukhraj Singh and daughter Kanwaljit Kaur. They had shifted to USA when the children were studying. “I just spoke to Multani and he has told me that Jasmer uncle was to come to the village on October 24. He had gone to get medicines for his stay here when the incident happened,” he said.

