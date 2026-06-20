Sikh pilgrims, Uttarakhand locals clash: BJP Punjab spokesperson writes to CM Dhami, seeks probe

Days after a clash between a group of Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning from Hemkund Sahib and residents in Uttarakhand’s Karnaprayag, BJP Punjab spokesperson Sarchand Singh Khiala has written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, demanding an impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident.

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On the other hand, Damdami Taksal, Sant Samaj and Takht jathedars too took cognisance of the incident that occurred on June 15, urging that this sensitive matter be given the seriousness it deserves, that a fair investigation be conducted and that the state's long-standing tradition of religious tolerance, mutual respect, and social harmony.

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Earlier, the Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj too had sought an impartial investigation into the Karnaprayag incident and urged the Uttarakhand government to ensure the safety and dignity of Sikh pilgrims travelling to Sri Hemkund Sahib.

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Emphasising that maintaining law and order, peace and communal harmony was the primary responsibility of the police and civil administration, he said, “Here, instead of handling the matter impartially, the local administration allegedly proceeded with one-sided action against the Sikh pilgrims. Such actions raise questions about the fairness of the justice system and create unnecessary mistrust within society. If an impression of bias is allowed to develop, it risks creating social tension.”

Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa ‘Dhuma’, head of Damdami Taksal and president of the Sant Samaj, stressed that the forces behind such acts of hatred and communal hostility must be exposed to prevent attempts aimed at damaging social harmony, mutual trust, and national unity.

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A delegation comprising Giani Sahib Singh, Giani Satnam Singh, Giani Gurpreet Singh Vaid, Giani Ravinder Pal Singh, and Giani Avtar Singh Maluwal, under the leadership of Giani Sahib Singh, would meet the District Magistrate of Karnaprayag to seek a thorough investigation and ensure justice for the affected Sikh youths.

Baba Harnam Singh urged taking strict legal and departmental action if any official was found guilty of abusing authority, hurting religious sentiments, or engaging in discriminatory conduct and attempting to create an atmosphere of hatred and social discord, he said.

Echoing identical views, Giani Harpreet Singh said, “What is particularly concerning is that, over the past some time, there have been attempts in different parts of the country to create an atmosphere of hatred against Sikhs and Punjabis. Such an environment can contribute to incidents of conflict and confrontation. Promoting hatred instead of mutual respect and brotherhood is harmful to the unity of the nation and social harmony.”