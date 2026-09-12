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Home / Punjab / Sikh regiment recruitment rebounds post Agnipath drop

Sikh regiment recruitment rebounds post Agnipath drop

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Updated At : 12:59 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Recruitment into the Sikh Regiment has improved significantly after falling sharply following the introduction of the Agnipath scheme in 2022, with the Army intensifying efforts to attract candidates from Punjab.

“In 2024-25, only about 30 per cent of the vacancies meant for the regiment could be filled. In 2025-26, this went up to about 70 per cent,” a senior Army officer said. The issue of recruitment from Punjab, measures to further boost the intake and post-discharge employment for Agniveers were also discussed during a meeting between the Punjab Chief Minister and the Army Chief last month.

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Army officers said the Sikh Regimental Centre, senior officers, formations on the ground and veterans made concerted efforts to improve recruitment. Regimental teams visited recruitment grounds, involved village sarpanches and interacted with local residents to motivate candidates and spread awareness.

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The Sikh Regiment, Sikh Light Infantry and Punjab Regiment, each with about 20 regular battalions besides several Rashtriya Rifles and Territorial Army battalions, draw manpower from Punjab. Troops from Punjab are also recruited into other arms and services. About 8,000 vacancies are released annually for recruitment from the state, though the intake varies depending on vacancies arising from retirements and discharges.

“Among all regiments, the problem of recruitment was faced only by the Sikh Regiment,” Lieut-Gen RS Sujlana (retd), a former Colonel of the Sikh Regiment, said. This regiment comprises upper-caste Sikhs. The Sikh Light Infantry is composed of Ramdasia and Mazhabi Sikhs, while the Punjab Regiment comprises Hindi, Sikh and Muslim troops.

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“Factors responsible for the fall in recruitment into the Sikh Regiment include spreading a negative narrative about the Agnipath scheme and the questions over post-discharge employment and the craze amongst the community to migrate overseas,” Lieut-Gen Sujlana said.

Dates back to 1846

Among the most highly decorated regiments in the Army, its history goes back to August 1846, when the first battalion was officially raised just before the partial annexation of the Sikh Empire by the British East India Company, which then started recruiting Sikh soldiers into its Bengal Army.

The regiment evolved consistently over the years and participated in numerous campaigns across the world, including the North West Frontier Province, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and China. Post-Independence, the regiment has fought in all major wars and operations undertaken by the Army.

Roll of honour

Its large tally of pre- and post-Independence gallantry awards includes 14 Victoria Crosses, two Param Vir Chakras, four Ashok Chakras, 75 Battle Honours and 38 Theatre Honours.

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