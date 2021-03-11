Sikh rehat maryada 'violated' in Pakistan’s Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 14

A violation of the Sikh rehat maryada was reportedly witnessed at a historic Gurdwara in Pakistan on Sunday. A video surfaced on social media purportedly clicked in the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. It showed a group of turbaned youth and some women holding Pakistani flags and raising slogans in its favour.

A Sikh youth in his address expressed allegiance of the entire Sikh community in the country in favour of Pakistan.

When approached over the matter, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said if the video was shot on the premises of a gurdwara then it amounted to violation of the Sikh code of conduct.

“We slam this conduct and will convey our displeasure to Sikh body in Pakistan,” he said, adding that the Sikh body in Pakistan will also be asked to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.