Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Ludhiana, September 7
Former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and renowned Sikh scholar and historian Prof Prithipal Singh Kapur passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday. He was also a former Director of Punjab State University Text Book Board.
Prof Kapur was a popular educationist and remained a member of various committees of the UGC and state government. He wrote a number of books on Sikh history, Master Tara Singh and Jassa Singh Ramgarhia. He was honoured with the prestigious Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha Memorial Award. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the demise of Prof Kapur.
