Sikh teen killed in road accident in London, UK police appeal for witnesses

A Sikh teenager died in a road collision in south-west London, with the British police launching an urgent appeal for witnesses on Monday.

Ranbir Singh, 17, died at the scene in the early hours of Saturday, when the Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a collision involving a Ford Mustang on South Road in Southall.

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The Met Police said it attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade and arrested the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Sukhveer Singh.

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He was later charged with "causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle without insurance".

Sukhveer appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court in London on Monday and has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey court on October 19.

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"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the passenger in the car, Ranbir Singh, sadly died at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and continue to receive support from specialist officers," the Met Police said.

"A man, aged 26, who was another passenger, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. We await an update on his condition," the force said.

The police said they are "particularly keen" to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell footage, mobile phone footage or dashcam recordings that may assist their enquiries.

"This is a truly tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and another remains in hospital with serious injuries," said Detective Inspector Fiaz Janjua, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit of the Metropolitan Police.

"Our deepest sympathies remain with Ranbir's family and friends, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers during this extremely difficult time.

"While a man has now been charged in connection with this collision, our investigation remains ongoing and we are continuing to establish the full circumstances leading up to the incident," he said.

He reiterated the London police force's appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, "the manner of driving beforehand, or the movements of the Ford Mustang in the Southall area" to come forward.