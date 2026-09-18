Punjabi truck driver stabbed 17 times in US days after Trump team’s ‘Mr Singh’ poster row

A 28-year-old Punjabi Sikh truck driver from Sacramento was stabbed 17 times at a rest area in Wyoming, leaving him hospitalised with injuries to his neck, chest, arms and ribs.

According to NPR, Gurvinder Singh, who asked to be identified only by his surname, Singh, was attacked after another man followed him into a bathroom at the Bitter Creek Rest Area along Interstate 80 early Sunday morning.

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Singh told NPR that he was travelling towards Pennsylvania when he stopped at the rest area to use the washroom. He said another man followed him inside and suddenly attacked him with a knife.

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After suffering multiple stab wounds, Singh managed to escape the restroom but collapsed outside and called for help.

Hispanic family helps injured truck driver

A Hispanic family at the rest area heard the commotion and rushed to Singh’s aid. The family tried to tend to his wounds and helped alert the authorities.

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The family also provided police with information about the suspect’s truck. Acting on the information, the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle near Rawlins, about 113 km from the rest area, and arrested the suspect, identified as Andrew Kris Bzdak.

Bzdak has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Authorities have not established a motive for the attack.

Singh, who has been driving trucks commercially for around three years, remained in hospital as of Wednesday. He said the incident had left him concerned about the safety of other Punjabi Sikh truck drivers travelling across the United States.

Attack comes days after controversial DHS ‘Mr Singh’ post

The stabbing occurred days after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) faced criticism over an AI-generated, movie-style graphic featuring a Sikh man identified as “Mr Singh”.

The poster, titled “Transformers: Age of Deportations”, showed a large Transformer bearing a DHS insignia facing a Sikh man wearing a head covering.

It carried the message: “America for Americans. Get off our roads; you don't know how to drive, Mr Singh.” The post also urged people to “self-deport”.

The graphic was published as part of the Trump administration’s messaging on illegal immigration and immigrant truck drivers.

The DHS faced widespread criticism over the post, which was subsequently removed.

Indian-origin Congressman condemns attack

Indian-origin Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the stabbing and expressed concern over what he described as growing hatred against Indian and South Asian immigrants in the United States.

“I’m horrified by the brutal attack on a Sikh truck driver who was stabbed 17 times at a Wyoming rest stop,” he wrote on X.

Krishnamoorthi also criticised the DHS post, saying it came amid rising hostility towards Sikh and South Asian Americans.

I’m horrified by the brutal attack on a Sikh truck driver who was stabbed 17 times at a Wyoming rest stop. This comes amid rising hatred targeting Sikh and South Asian Americans, with even the Trump Department of Homeland Security recently posting a racist caricature of a Sikh… — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) September 17, 2026

Sikh-American anchor calls DHS post ‘racist and demeaning’

Sikh-American news anchor Alec Nolan of Fox 7 Austin described the DHS graphic as “racist and demeaning” towards people with the surname Singh.

Recalling his family’s history in the United States, Nolan said his grandfather, Dan Singh, was the son of Katha Singh, who had migrated to the US from India decades ago.

“He became a raisin farmer in California,” Nolan said, adding that his grandfather later took over the family business and also worked as a truck driver.

“This post is racist and demeaning to anyone with the last name Singh,” he said.

The attack has raised concerns among Sikh and South Asian communities in the US. However, authorities have not established a motive, and there is no confirmed link between the stabbing and the DHS post.