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Home / Punjab / Sikhi has no place for yoga, says Akal Takht Jathedar

Sikhi has no place for yoga, says Akal Takht Jathedar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. File photo
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Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has said that yoga has no place in Sikhism. He has advised gurdwara managements not to permit yoga sessions on gurdwara premises, including langar and diwan halls.

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Addressing the morning congregation at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, Gargaj said some Sikh youths had recently approached him to express concern that yoga sessions were being organised in certain gurdwaras, where participants performed various postures and breathing exercises.

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Clarifying the Sikh viewpoint, he said the literal meaning of yoga is to unite with God, but what is commonly being practised today is physical exercise. "There is no objection if someone wishes to exercise at home. However, conducting yoga sessions inside gurdwaras, asking people to perform breathing techniques and physical postures in langar halls or diwan halls are not in accordance with Sikh principles," he said.

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The Jathedar stressed that gurdwaras were established by the Gurus as places where devotees should connect with Gurbani and Shabad. "Nothing is superior to Gurbani for a Sikh. Instead of immersing themselves in Gurbani, innocent people are being drawn towards yoga practices inside gurdwaras. A gurdwara is meant to connect devotees with the divine word, not to become a venue for yoga," he said.

Referring to the Sikh concept of Miri Piri, Giani Gargaj said Guru had bestowed upon the Sikhs the doctrine of temporal and spiritual responsibility and symbolised it by wearing two swords. He added that Sikhs were also taught ‘shastar vidya’ (martial traditions) and abandoning these teachings in favour of practising yoga inside gurdwaras amounted to ‘manmat’ (conduct contrary to the Guru's teachings).

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Appealing to the Sikh community and gurdwara management committees, Jathedar Gargaj urged them not to allow yoga programmes on gurdwara premises. He said that where Guru Granth Sahib is enthroned, the focus must remain on Gurbani and Sikh religious practices. "Physical exercise may be done at home, but permitting yoga in gurdwaras is not supported by the Guru's principles," he added.

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