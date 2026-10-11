Silver anklets found with 20 kg heroin near border raise questions in Punjab

Mystery surrounds the recovery of three pairs of silver anklets along with a consignment of 20 kg heroin during a joint operation by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) near Border Outpost Pachharian along the Indo-Pakistan border.

The anklets were reportedly found in an orange pouch bearing the name of Ali Waqar Jewellers, Main Bazaar, Kasur, Pakistan. Investigators are probing why the jewellery was sent with the contraband and whom it was intended for.

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Sources speculated that the recovery could point to possible links between drug smugglers and women allegedly involved in espionage networks. However, no evidence establishing such a connection has been made public.

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The recovery comes amid the arrest of Gurnoor Sidhu, a Faridkot resident accused of allegedly passing sensitive defence information to Pakistani handlers. She reportedly belongs to Ferozepur and allegedly used forged documents to establish her residence in Faridkot. Two Army personnel have also been named as co-accused in the espionage case.

Sources suggested that investigators were examining whether other women could be involved in alleged espionage activities linked to Pakistan’s ISI. These possibilities remain unverified, and no connection between Sidhu’s case and the jewellery seizure has been established.

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Speaking to The Tribune, an official on condition of anonymity said the recovery of jewellery alongside narcotics was unusual. The official said investigators were examining whether the anklets had been specifically requested by Indian smugglers or sent as gifts by handlers across the border.

Kasur, a Pakistani town near the border, is known for its traditional Punjabi footwear and jewellery, sources said.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said the police had identified the alleged recipients of the heroin consignment, which was reportedly dropped by a drone from Pakistan, and efforts were underway to arrest them.

Regarding the anklets, he said the police were investigating their intended recipient and the purpose for which they had been sent with the drugs.

Another official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said no link could presently be established between the jewellery seizure and Sidhu’s arrest, although the possibility could not be ruled out until the investigation was complete.

The circumstances surrounding the unusual recovery remain under investigation.