Sincerity towards constitutional values, duties a must, says Governor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 27

Unfurling the national flag here during a state-level function to celebrate 74th Republic Day function on Thursday, Governor Banwarilal Purohit urged people to be fully sincere towards constitutional values and duties. He advocated that stern action should be initiated against those flouting the Constitution.

Remembering great martyrs, freedom fighters and patriots, the Governor said Dr BR Ambedkar, Subhas Chander Bose, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr Rajinder Prasad and lakhs of Indian played a crucial role in country’s liberation from British imperialism and the great sacrifices of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra and numerous youngsters is a source of patriotism and nationalism for younger generations.

The Governor lauded the role of Punjabi youngsters in participating in the country’s security. He hoped that the country would get Agniveers in large number from Punjab.

Expressing concern over cross-border narcotics smuggling, the Governor said it was a matter of concern in the six districts situated along the International Border.

IPS officer Maninder Singh led the parade as its commander while PPS officer Madhavi Sharma was the second parade commander. Students of different schools also presented choreographies based on patriotic and cultural songs. He also honoured the persons with outstanding services in their respective fields. The Governor also distributed sewing machines and tricycles to needy persons besides honouring a freedom fighter in the stadium.

Commissioner of Police skips event

A controversy has erupted as new Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Chahal chose to take leave during the state-level R-Day function. Chahal, when contacted, said, “There was some urgency. I had already taken leave for the day and got it sanctioned too. Hence, there was no breach of protocol on my part.”