Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Amritsar/New Delhi, Jan 19

Close on the heels of a Go First plane flying from Bengaluru to Delhi without over 50 passengers who were left behind in a coach at the airport, a similar incident occurred in Amritsar on Wednesday as a Singapore-bound Scoot flight took off leaving nearly 30 passengers behind.

This triggered a chaos at the Amritsar airport with angry passengers staging a protest. After the airport authorities contacted the airline officials, they were told that the “passengers had been informed about the change in flight timings via e-mail”. “More than 280 passengers were to travel to Singapore, but the plane took off with 253 flyers, leaving nearly 30 persons behind,” an airport official said. A Scoot spokesperson said the flight was to depart at 7.55 pm, but it was prescheduled to 3 pm “due to inclement weather”. “All the passengers were informed about the change in timing via e-mail. However, a travel agent, who had booked the tickets for 30 persons in a group, did not inform the passengers about the change in timings due to which the plane flew only with the passengers who had reported on time,” the spokesperson claimed.

Regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation chief Arun Kumar said, “We have sought a report (from the airline) and action will be taken against those responsible.” In the Go First flight case, the regulator had sent a show-cause notice to the airline for “dereliction of their regulatory obligations and asked it to reply within two weeks”.

