Singer, producer booked for glorifying arms

Our Correspondent

Raikot, November 19

The Ludhiana (Rural) police have registered an FIR against a Punjabi singer, producer and a music company for allegedly violating a ban imposed by the Punjab Government on releasing songs glorifying weapons.

The suspects have been identified as Bhaini Darera resident DK Satta, producer of the song ‘Dabb vich rakhi da hai 32 bore’, singer Tari Kasapuria of Kasapur village and Love Music Company. However, no arrests have yet been made.

Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Harjit Singh said the Raikot Sadar police had registered an FIR under Sections 188, 294 and 504 of the IPC.

It was observed that the suspects had violated the ban on songs glorifying weapons on social media, the SSP said.