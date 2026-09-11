Singer Vadda Grewal acquitted in drug case

A Mohali court on Thursday acquitted Punjabi actor and singer Gurinderpal Singh, alias Vadda Grewal, in a case under the NDPS Act. He was arrested by the Mohali police on April 17, 2020, for allegedly possessing 30 gm of opium. The singer was admitted to a private hospital in Sohana on April 13 due to drug overdose. After hearing the matter, the court said the prosecution failed to establish that the bag containing opium belonged to or was in the conscious possession of the accused.

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