Singer's father gets death threat, again

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, March 26

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh on Sunday alleged that he had received a death threat through an email. The family has informed the Mansa police and a probe has been initiated.

Threatened via e-mail I have received a threat via email from Rajasthan that I will be killed soon. I have been asked to refrain from taking the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. — Balkaur Singh

Balkaur said, “I have received threat from Rajasthan via email that I will be killed soon. I have been asked to refrain from taking the name of Lawrence Bishnoi.”

Earlier, he had alleged that he had received threats that he would be killed before April 25.

He said, “What am I doing wrong, should I not fight my son’s case? I was threatened on February 18, 24 and 27 that I would be killed before April 25. I want to ask the government to withdraw my security. I will keep fighting.”

According to the police, a case has been registered against unknown persons for threatening him.

On March 7, he protested outside the Vidhan Sabha and demanded a CBI probe into his son’s murder, alleging that no investigation was being carried out in the case.