Singer’s father got job by submitting ‘fake paper’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Taking notice of a news item that a man has allegedly got appointed in the Education Department by submitting a false Scheduled Caste certificate, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issued a notice to the Punjab Government and asked it to submit an action taken report in 15 days.

The NCSC has received information that Sarbjeet Singh had made a false SC certificate to get a government job. Sarbjeet Singh is a father of Punjabi singer Amrit Maan. As per the video, “Sarbjeet, who is the resident of Khara village in Kotkapura, had submitted a fake SC certificate to get a job of a maths teacher reserved for the SC category in 1989. The state government had sanctioned 252 teaching posts across schools of which 25 per cent seats were reserved for the SC candidates. Now, retired officer Avtar Singh Sahota has submitted a complaint to the CM, alleging that Sarbjeet did service for 34 years by using a false certificate.”

Chairman Vijay Sampla cautioned the officers that if action taken report was not received, then commission might exercise the powers of conferred on it under Article 338.