Sidhu Moosewala's murder casts shadow over Sangrur bypoll

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, June 3
The recent killing of Sidhu Moosewala seems to have cast its shadow on the upcoming Sangrur byelection, with the mainstream parties, barring the AAP, yet to announce their candidates.
The AAP today fielded district head Gurmail Singh, barely three days before the date for filing of nomination. Poll fever is missing from the seat, vacated by CM Bhagwant Mann. The Lok Sabha constituency comprises nine Assembly segments, including Sangrur, Sunam, Dirba, Lehra, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Mehal Kalan, Barnala and Bhadaur. In the recent Assembly polls, all nine seats went to the AAP.
“Only 20 days are left for voting, yet parties are dragging feet. It may perhaps be one of the dullest elections as Opposition parties struggle to find candidates,” says Vishavjit Singh, an auto driver.
For the AAP, the singer’s murder seems to have created problems. “Youth played a key role in AAP’s win in all segments. The same youngsters are upset now at Moosewala’s killing and are seeking prompt justice. If the government fails to arrest the killers soon, its leaders are likely to face youngsters’ wrath during the bypoll,” says a political analyst.
Though some parties have been raising concerns over deteriorating law and order to gain traction, how much they stand to gain from it, only time will tell, feel some residents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police