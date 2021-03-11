Sidhu Moosewala's murder casts shadow over Sangrur bypoll

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 3

The recent killing of Sidhu Moosewala seems to have cast its shadow on the upcoming Sangrur byelection, with the mainstream parties, barring the AAP, yet to announce their candidates.

The AAP today fielded district head Gurmail Singh, barely three days before the date for filing of nomination. Poll fever is missing from the seat, vacated by CM Bhagwant Mann. The Lok Sabha constituency comprises nine Assembly segments, including Sangrur, Sunam, Dirba, Lehra, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Mehal Kalan, Barnala and Bhadaur. In the recent Assembly polls, all nine seats went to the AAP.

“Only 20 days are left for voting, yet parties are dragging feet. It may perhaps be one of the dullest elections as Opposition parties struggle to find candidates,” says Vishavjit Singh, an auto driver.

For the AAP, the singer’s murder seems to have created problems. “Youth played a key role in AAP’s win in all segments. The same youngsters are upset now at Moosewala’s killing and are seeking prompt justice. If the government fails to arrest the killers soon, its leaders are likely to face youngsters’ wrath during the bypoll,” says a political analyst.

Though some parties have been raising concerns over deteriorating law and order to gain traction, how much they stand to gain from it, only time will tell, feel some residents.