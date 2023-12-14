'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 14

Punjab’s Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla was lauded for confronting one of the two intruders who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday.

"Singh is King” Awesome Aujla, my brave colleague, who confronted the intruder in the Lok Sabha, wrote Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a post on X.

Singh is King! Awesome Aujla, my brave colleague, who confronted the intruder in the Lok Sabha.... https://t.co/eTRdWQWML2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2023

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Aujla said, “I had just finished raising an issue when two people jumped into the House chamber. One of them was moving towards the Chair when Hanuman Beniwal caught him.”

“When we rushed to catch the second person, I saw he had something in his hand, which he started waving. We snatched it from him and threw it out for the safety of the members as it was releasing a gas.”

“The two protesters were raising slogans like 'tanashahi band karo (stop dictatorship)...They have given a big message. The government should pay attention,” he added.

The two visitors jumped into the chamber from the public gallery at around 1 pm. While one was spotted jumping over the benches, the other was left dangling from the gallery before jumping into the chamber.

