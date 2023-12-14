'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Chandigarh, December 14
Punjab’s Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla was lauded for confronting one of the two intruders who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday.
"Singh is King” Awesome Aujla, my brave colleague, who confronted the intruder in the Lok Sabha, wrote Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a post on X.
Singh is King! Awesome Aujla, my brave colleague, who confronted the intruder in the Lok Sabha.... https://t.co/eTRdWQWML2— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2023
Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Aujla said, “I had just finished raising an issue when two people jumped into the House chamber. One of them was moving towards the Chair when Hanuman Beniwal caught him.”
“When we rushed to catch the second person, I saw he had something in his hand, which he started waving. We snatched it from him and threw it out for the safety of the members as it was releasing a gas.”
“The two protesters were raising slogans like 'tanashahi band karo (stop dictatorship)...They have given a big message. The government should pay attention,” he added.
The two visitors jumped into the chamber from the public gallery at around 1 pm. While one was spotted jumping over the benches, the other was left dangling from the gallery before jumping into the chamber.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...