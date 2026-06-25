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Home / Punjab / SIR voter enumeration starts across Punjab today

SIR voter enumeration starts across Punjab today

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The first phase of the house-to-house enumeration under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will begin across Punjab on Thursday and continue until July 24, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra announced on Wednesday.

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During this phase, booth level officers (BLOs) will visit every household to distribute pre-printed enumeration forms, assist voters in filling them, and later collect the completed forms. If a household fails to submit the form, BLOs will make up to three visits and affix a sticker at the residence noting the visits.

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A total of 24,453 BLOs will cover 2,14,61,043 electors across the state. At present, 1,84,61,581 electors have been mapped, accounting for 86.02 per cent of Punjab’s electorate.

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The rationalisation of polling stations will conclude on July 24 and draft electoral rolls will be published on August 3. Claims and objections can be filed between August 3 and September 2, with disposal scheduled until September 28. Final electoral rolls will be released on October 1.

Mitra clarified if an eligible voter’s mapping was not completed during enumeration, they would receive a notice during the claims and objections period. Such individuals could submit documents to the electoral registration officer (ERO) to ensure inclusion in the rolls.

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“No eligible voter’s name will be deleted during this process,” she said. However, she warned that enrolling as a voter at more than one location is a punishable offence, carrying up to one year of imprisonment.

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