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Home / Punjab / SIR work in Punjab nears completion ahead of deadline

SIR work in Punjab nears completion ahead of deadline

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:41 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has gathered pace in Punjab, with the house-to-house survey being completed in Moga, Nawanshahr and Faridkot districts.

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The enumeration process has also been completed in 14 Assembly constituencies. These include Banga, Nawanshahr, Balachaur, Nihalsinghwala, Baghapurana, Moga, Dharamkot, Ferozepur Rural, Lambi, Kotkapura, Budhlada, Dirba, Dhuri and Bhadaur. With this, the enumeration process for 1.90 crore voters, out of a total of 2.14 crore, has also been completed.

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The progress was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Anindita Mitra on Friday. During a review meeting with deputy commissioners of all districts, the officials claimed the exercise was progressing rapidly in the other districts too. “Though the deadline to complete the process is August 3, we are confident that the exercise will be completed ahead of its schedule — by July 31,” she told The Tribune.

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During the meeting, Mitra directed district election officials to ensure that the exercise is completed within the stipulated time while maintaining the accuracy and quality of electoral data. She also asked officials to address any bottlenecks to facilitate timely completion of the revision process. Initially, the enumeration process in the state was to finish by July 24, but the date was extended to August 3 by the Election Commission recently.

“After the enumeration process is complete, we will take 10 days for rationing of polling stations and other related works before the draft electoral rolls are published on August 13. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 12,” she said.

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The SIR is being carried out to verify and update electoral rolls by ensuring that eligible voters are correctly enrolled.

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