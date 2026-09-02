Sirhind Canal breach near Chamkaur Sahib: DC orders probe, 1.75-km berm to be strengthened

The Sirhind Canal breached near Jatana village in Sri Chamkaur Sahib in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting the district administration to order an inquiry into the incident.

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Timely diversion of the canal water into a natural drain, with the assistance of local residents, helped avert major damage to agricultural land and private and public property in the area. Two persons who were caught in the flow of water were injured.

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According to Canal Department officials, leakage was first noticed around 5.30 am in the Sirhind Canal near the Chamkaur Sahib area. As the leakage intensified, the adjoining canal berm breached around 5.50 am, following which water began flowing through the damaged portion. The road constructed over the canal bank also subsided.

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The breach was contained by around 10 am, after which restoration work was taken up.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has ordered a high-level inquiry into the breach in the Sirhind Canal berm near Jatana village. The committee, headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), will ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and fix responsibility.

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The Canal Department had already made arrangements for soil-filled EC bags as a precautionary measure during the paddy season. The bags were used to plug the leakage with the assistance of local villagers. Machinery and tippers were subsequently deployed to transport and place soil and restore the damaged portion of the road and canal bank.

Dachalwal said a survey of the entire Sirhind Canal berm in Ropar district had been initiated to identify vulnerable stretches and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

A proposal has also been submitted to the Punjab Government for strengthening, widening and raising the 1.75-km-long stretch of berm from the breach site at Jatana village.

The administration is also sending a proposal for widening and raising the main bridge connecting Chamkaur Sahib with Bela-Behrampur to facilitate the movement of residents in the area, he said.

Dachalwal said the inquiry committee would examine the circumstances leading to the breach and fix responsibility. If negligence on the part of any official is established, appropriate departmental action would be taken, he added.

He further announced that the treatment expenses of those injured in the incident would be borne entirely by the Red Cross Society. In case any further loss or damage is reported, appropriate compensation would also be provided, he said.

The DC appreciated the timely cooperation and assistance of local residents, which helped bring the situation under control. He assured residents that responsibility would be fixed and necessary preventive measures taken to ensure that such an incident did not recur.

Canal Department officials said the Sirhind Canal is currently operating at full capacity due to the ongoing paddy season.