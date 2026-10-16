Sirhind youth dies of suspected overdose

A 22-year-old youth allegedly died of a suspected overdose in Gurdev Nagar, Sirhind, on the day the state observed a bandh against drug abuse.

The deceased, identified as Lovely, was taken to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he died during treatment. His last rites were performed at the cremation ground in Sirhind Mandi on Thursday evening.

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The family members alleged that ‘chitta’ was easily available in the area despite the government’s claims of intensifying its campaign against drugs.

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The family also raised questions over the functioning of de-addiction centres. The deceased’s father, Nazar Singh, said he had admitted his son to rehabs in Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib in an attempt to help him overcome addiction. Lovely had returned home around one-and-a-half months ago.

Alleging that prescribed procedures were not being followed at some rehab centres, the family claimed that patients were discharged within 19 to 20 days, leaving them vulnerable to relapse. They demanded strict action against centres found negligent and called for effective measures to prevent the easy availability of drugs.

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DSP Fatehgarh Sahib Kulbir Singh and Sirhind SHO Rupinder Singh allegedly expressed ignorance about the incident when contacted.