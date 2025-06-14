Sirsa hottest at 45.2 degrees Celsius as hot weather conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab 

Sirsa in Haryana was the hottest place in the state, recording a day temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday as hot weather conditions continued to persist at most places in the state and neighbouring Punjab.

Sirsa, in the western region of the state, has been reeling under extreme heat for the past many days.

According to the local Met office, among other places in Haryana, Hisar sizzled at 43.5 degrees Celsius. Rohtak sweltered at 44.3 degrees, Narnaul recorded 42.3 degrees, Gurugram 41 degrees and Ambala 42.8 degrees, while Karnal recorded a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also braved the hot weather at a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius. Bathinda was the hottest place in Punjab, recording a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius. Faridkot braved the hot weather, which peaked to 42 degrees. Amritsar registered a maximum of 41.2, Ludhiana 41.8, Patiala 42.6 and Pathankot 41.5, while Gurdaspur recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius. PTI