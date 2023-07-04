Sister moves HC to bring Khanda’s body from UK

Chandigarh, July 3
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a response from the Centre and the state government on a petition filed by the sister of Avtar Singh, alias Khanda, a Khalistani sympathiser, to bring back his body from the UK for performing his last rites here.
Khanda had earlier been booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as a primary suspect for the attack on the Indian High Commission in London in March. He died in Birmingham on June 15.
After hearing a plea filed by his sister Jaspreet Kaur, the Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj today issued a notice to the Centre and the state government seeking a reply on the issue by July 10.
Jaspreet Kaur has sought directions to grant permission for bringing the body of her brother from the UK, where it is lying in a mortuary for a postmortem and other investigations, to their hometown Moga for the last rites.
She said Khanda’s last wish was that his body should be cremated in Moga.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control
Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...
SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence
Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10
Modi to host virtual SCO summit today
Iran to be accepted as ninth member