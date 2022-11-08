SIT begins probe into Suri's murder

Amritsar, November 7
The five-member special investigating team (SIT) constituted to probe the broad daylight killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) president Sudhir Suri started its probe today.
The SIT is scrutinising accused Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny’s social media accounts, besides forensically examining his mobile phone, smart watch and laptop.
One of his social media accounts reportedly has a number of videos supporting the “Khalistani movement”.
In one of the videos, he is seen walking with Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. Though initial investigations revealed that Sunny was “anguished over Suri’s videos having objectionable remarks against a community”, the SIT is also exploring the radical angle in the case.
Sunny was at the spot where Suri was holding an agitation against the management of a temple over alleged disrespect of idols and pictures of Hindu deities, which were dumped on the roadside outside the temple.
Suri was arguing with the police and members of the temple management while Sunny was observing his movements.
Sunny was arrested following the incident. The police also confiscated his licensed pistol. Suri was shot dead on Friday. Sunny had got the arms licence in 2016.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...