SIT begins probe into Suri's murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

The five-member special investigating team (SIT) constituted to probe the broad daylight killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) president Sudhir Suri started its probe today.

The SIT is scrutinising accused Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny’s social media accounts, besides forensically examining his mobile phone, smart watch and laptop.

One of his social media accounts reportedly has a number of videos supporting the “Khalistani movement”.

In one of the videos, he is seen walking with Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. Though initial investigations revealed that Sunny was “anguished over Suri’s videos having objectionable remarks against a community”, the SIT is also exploring the radical angle in the case.

Sunny was at the spot where Suri was holding an agitation against the management of a temple over alleged disrespect of idols and pictures of Hindu deities, which were dumped on the roadside outside the temple.

Suri was arguing with the police and members of the temple management while Sunny was observing his movements.

Sunny was arrested following the incident. The police also confiscated his licensed pistol. Suri was shot dead on Friday. Sunny had got the arms licence in 2016.