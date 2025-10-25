SIT examines Aqil Akhtar’s room; suspected drugs, diary seized for further probe

A day after visiting the Patiala de-addiction centre to trace the treatment history of Aqil Akhtar, son of former Punjab DGP (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa and ex-Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, the special investigation team (SIT) today examined the room where Aqil was found dead last week.

According to sources, during the inspection, the SIT seized suspected narcotic substances from the room, which have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for chemical examination. In addition, the family has handed over an alleged diary, said to have been maintained by Aqil. The contents of the diary are yet to be analysed.

A senior police official said the diary has only recently been received by investigators. “The complainant, Shamsudeen Chaudhary, had claimed that the diary carries Aqil’s dying declaration, but this claim is yet to be verified,” the sources confirmed.

Scene revisited under forensic supervision

The SIT team, led by ACP Vikram Nehra from the Haryana Police, conducted a thorough search of Aqil’s room in the family’s Panchkula residence. The team reportedly spent several hours re-examining the scene, collecting samples and photographing evidence. The forensic experts accompanying the SIT ensured the proper preservation of potential traces from the site that could be crucial to the investigation.

Inside sources said the confiscated material would undergo toxicological tests to ascertain whether it included banned or controlled substances.

Background of investigation

The SIT had earlier visited the de-addiction centre in Patiala to collect Aqil’s medical and treatment records. These included his admission forms, medication details and progress notes to help investigators piece together the mental health background of the deceased.

Aqil, who had reportedly struggled with substance dependency since 2007, had been undergoing intermittent treatment for addiction and related psychiatric issues. His father, Mohammad Mustafa, had earlier stated that Aqil’s condition deteriorated after exposure to “Ice” (methamphetamine) in 2024, which triggered episodes of psychosis and schizophrenia.

Mustafa has maintained that his son’s death was a personal tragedy and not a case of foul play, stressing that the family “voluntarily allowed the post-mortem” to ensure transparency. “We have done nothing wrong; truth will prevail,” he said earlier.

Viscera report awaited

The viscera report, which will determine the exact cause of the death, is still awaited. Meanwhile, the alleged diary and confiscated substances are expected to play a key role in shaping the course of the investigation.