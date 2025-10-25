DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / SIT examines Aqil Akhtar’s room; suspected drugs, diary seized for further probe

SIT examines Aqil Akhtar’s room; suspected drugs, diary seized for further probe

The complainant, Shamsudeen Chaudhary, had claimed that the diary carries Aqil’s dying declaration, but this claim is yet to be verified, sources said

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:01 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Akil Akhtar, late son of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and ex-Punjab minister Razia Sultana. File
Advertisement

A day after visiting the Patiala de-addiction centre to trace the treatment history of Aqil Akhtar, son of former Punjab DGP (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa and ex-Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, the special investigation team (SIT) today examined the room where Aqil was found dead last week.

Advertisement

According to sources, during the inspection, the SIT seized suspected narcotic substances from the room, which have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for chemical examination. In addition, the family has handed over an alleged diary, said to have been maintained by Aqil. The contents of the diary are yet to be analysed.

Advertisement

A senior police official said the diary has only recently been received by investigators. “The complainant, Shamsudeen Chaudhary, had claimed that the diary carries Aqil’s dying declaration, but this claim is yet to be verified,” the sources confirmed.

Advertisement

Scene revisited under forensic supervision

The SIT team, led by ACP Vikram Nehra from the Haryana Police, conducted a thorough search of Aqil’s room in the family’s Panchkula residence. The team reportedly spent several hours re-examining the scene, collecting samples and photographing evidence. The forensic experts accompanying the SIT ensured the proper preservation of potential traces from the site that could be crucial to the investigation.

Advertisement

Inside sources said the confiscated material would undergo toxicological tests to ascertain whether it included banned or controlled substances.

Background of investigation

The SIT had earlier visited the de-addiction centre in Patiala to collect Aqil’s medical and treatment records. These included his admission forms, medication details and progress notes to help investigators piece together the mental health background of the deceased.

Aqil, who had reportedly struggled with substance dependency since 2007, had been undergoing intermittent treatment for addiction and related psychiatric issues. His father, Mohammad Mustafa, had earlier stated that Aqil’s condition deteriorated after exposure to “Ice” (methamphetamine) in 2024, which triggered episodes of psychosis and schizophrenia.

Mustafa has maintained that his son’s death was a personal tragedy and not a case of foul play, stressing that the family “voluntarily allowed the post-mortem” to ensure transparency. “We have done nothing wrong; truth will prevail,” he said earlier.

 Viscera report awaited

The viscera report, which will determine the exact cause of the death, is still awaited. Meanwhile, the alleged diary and confiscated substances are expected to play a key role in shaping the course of the investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts