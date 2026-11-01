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Home / Punjab / SIT finds no evidence of rape at Phagwara university

SIT finds no evidence of rape at Phagwara university

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 01:20 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Students protesting outside Lovely Professional University clashed with police and set vehicles on fire, in Phagwara. (ANI file)
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A special investigation team (SIT) probing allegations of rape of a female student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) on September 27 has reportedly found no evidence to substantiate the claims.

Following the investigation, the Punjab Police filed a cancellation report in the case on October 30 before the court of Harshvir Singh Sandhu, Judicial Magistrate (First Class), at Phagwara.

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The FIR has not yet been formally closed, as the cancellation report is awaiting the court’s approval. Further developments in the case are awaited.

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The rape allegations had triggered massive protests and violence on the university campus, prompting the police to register an FIR. The incident remained unverified during the initial investigation, with the identity of neither the alleged victim nor the accused being established.

An FIR (No 162) was registered under Section 64 of the BNS at the Satnampura police station in Phagwara. The LPU authorities had maintained that no such incident had taken place on the campus.

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During the investigation, the SIT also questioned a student who had allegedly posted about the incident on Reddit. The post claimed that a university worker had raped a student in Girls’ Hostel No 3.

The post went viral and triggered protests on the campus. The agitation reportedly escalated after outsiders entered the university premises. Police vehicles were set on fire, shops at the LPU mall were allegedly looted and extensive damage was caused to campus property, with losses estimated at several crores.

The SIT examined CCTV footage and recorded statements of hostel residents, students and university staff to establish the facts. However, the investigation reportedly found no evidence supporting the rape allegations.

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