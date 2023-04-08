 SIT indicts dismissed cop but no mention of nexus : The Tribune India

Drug menace

SIT indicts dismissed cop but no mention of nexus

SIT indicts dismissed cop but no mention of nexus


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 7

Five years ago, when “sealed cover” reports were submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the on-going case on the drug menace in Punjab, the general perception was that the special investigation team (SIT) had exposed the nexus between the mafia and the “powers that be”. The matter attained political proportions with the parties and “activists” clamouring for action on the basis of the findings.

State may take action: Court

SIT, set up by the HC on December 15, 2017, was asked to probe “complicity” of then Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh with Inspector Inderjit Singh, who was dismissed in June 2017. The court has left it open to the state to take action on the SIT reports “in case it wishes to do so”.

However, the reports, opened following the High Court directions on March 28, largely talk about the emergence of “certain serious acts of misconduct” on the part of dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh. Contrary to the hype, the reports do not talk about political-bureaucratic intervention or involvement of senior police officers. The reports do not even throw light on the broader picture of the drug menace in the state.

Among other things, the final status report –– part of a trilogy –– lists acts such as planting fake drugs to extort money from persons; failing samples in connivance with forensic science laboratory personnel and/or delaying reports to benefit smugglers; nominating persons in NDPS Act cases and extorting money to give them relief through discharge, bail orders and acquittals; and smuggling drugs from Pakistan with the aid of smugglers.

The report, now with the state government, primarily talks about the dismissed cop’s role and significant points “which indicate the complicity of the then Moga SSP, Raj Jit Singh,” with him. It includes specific request by Raj Jit Singh for posting Inderjit Singh to Tarn Taran district, when he was posted as the SSP.

The report, at the same time, makes it clear that Raj Jit Singh was not the only one to seek his posting. It says: “The investigation by the SIT shows that there are many more officers, who have got Inderjit Singh posted under them from time to time... Even Raj Jit Singh has pointed out in his statement and representations that Inderjit Singh had worked with him for only 14 months and there were many more officers before and after him who got him posted there”.

The report adds that it became obvious during the course of the investigation that Inderjit Singh had been enjoying undue support from the rank and file of the Police Department as well as from outside since the beginning.

The report further adds that the SIT investigation supported the allegation of extortion of huge amounts of money by Inderjit from smugglers and other accused nominated in criminal cases registered by him under the NDPS Act while posted as inspector, CIA Staff, in Tarn Taran district from May 2013 to July 2014.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

2
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

3
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

5
Punjab

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

7
Sports

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

8
Nation

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

9
Nation

15-year-old girl swallows mobile, doctors take out successfully after operation in Gwalior

10
World

Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly

Don't Miss

View All
Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Top News

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister

US Judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

US Judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate

Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore

Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore

He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...


Cities

View All

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

Cabinet Minister Dhaliwal takes stock of damaged crop in Ajnala

IMA organises walkathon to mark World Health Day

8 under-construction illegal buildings sealed

ASI booked for ‘concocted’ robbery

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

MBBS course cleared for PGI at Sarangpur

Mohali sees 1st Covid fatality in 7 months

67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal

Swept but not lifted, horticulture waste dots roads

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Poor participation in trials for Punjab Institute of Sports in Jalandhar

Wheat Crop Damage: Seek compensation from Centre, Sukhbir Singh Badal urges Punjab CM

Over 150 folk dances showcased at cultural event

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised