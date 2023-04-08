SIT indicts dismissed cop but no mention of nexus

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 7

Five years ago, when “sealed cover” reports were submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the on-going case on the drug menace in Punjab, the general perception was that the special investigation team (SIT) had exposed the nexus between the mafia and the “powers that be”. The matter attained political proportions with the parties and “activists” clamouring for action on the basis of the findings.

State may take action: Court SIT, set up by the HC on December 15, 2017, was asked to probe “complicity” of then Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh with Inspector Inderjit Singh, who was dismissed in June 2017. The court has left it open to the state to take action on the SIT reports “in case it wishes to do so”.

However, the reports, opened following the High Court directions on March 28, largely talk about the emergence of “certain serious acts of misconduct” on the part of dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh. Contrary to the hype, the reports do not talk about political-bureaucratic intervention or involvement of senior police officers. The reports do not even throw light on the broader picture of the drug menace in the state.

Among other things, the final status report –– part of a trilogy –– lists acts such as planting fake drugs to extort money from persons; failing samples in connivance with forensic science laboratory personnel and/or delaying reports to benefit smugglers; nominating persons in NDPS Act cases and extorting money to give them relief through discharge, bail orders and acquittals; and smuggling drugs from Pakistan with the aid of smugglers.

The report, now with the state government, primarily talks about the dismissed cop’s role and significant points “which indicate the complicity of the then Moga SSP, Raj Jit Singh,” with him. It includes specific request by Raj Jit Singh for posting Inderjit Singh to Tarn Taran district, when he was posted as the SSP.

The report, at the same time, makes it clear that Raj Jit Singh was not the only one to seek his posting. It says: “The investigation by the SIT shows that there are many more officers, who have got Inderjit Singh posted under them from time to time... Even Raj Jit Singh has pointed out in his statement and representations that Inderjit Singh had worked with him for only 14 months and there were many more officers before and after him who got him posted there”.

The report adds that it became obvious during the course of the investigation that Inderjit Singh had been enjoying undue support from the rank and file of the Police Department as well as from outside since the beginning.

The report further adds that the SIT investigation supported the allegation of extortion of huge amounts of money by Inderjit from smugglers and other accused nominated in criminal cases registered by him under the NDPS Act while posted as inspector, CIA Staff, in Tarn Taran district from May 2013 to July 2014.