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Home / Punjab / SIT probing sacrilege case visits Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, to cover Bargari and Behbal Kalan

SIT probing sacrilege case visits Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, to cover Bargari and Behbal Kalan

Team led by DIG Harjit Singh conducts spot inspection at village from where Guru Granth Sahib swaroop was stolen in 2015

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 02:17 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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SIT team during a spot inspection at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in Faridkot on Thursday.
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Members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege and Behbal Kalan police firing case on Thursday visited village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in Faridkot district, from where a swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib had gone missing on June 1, 2015. The team was led by DIG Harjit Singh.

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After completing the spot inspection at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, the SIT is scheduled to proceed to Bargari, where torn pages (ang) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered in the village streets on October 12, 2015, triggering widespread outrage across Punjab.

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The team will subsequently move to Behbal Kalan, the site where two Sikh protesters were killed after police opened fire on a crowd staging a dharna over the sacrilege incidents on October 14, 2015.

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The theft of the Guru Granth Sahib swaroop from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, followed by the sacrilege at Bargari and the subsequent police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan, had sparked prolonged protests and political turmoil in Punjab, with successive governments facing pressure to bring the guilty to book.

The fresh round of spot inspections by the SIT is aimed at gathering ground-level evidence.

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