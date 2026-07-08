SIT questions Sampla for nearly 3 hours in Behbal Kalan firing case

Former MP Vijay Sampla appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Behbal Kalan firing case. He was questioned for nearly three hours by DIG Harjit Singh. The police did not issue any statement on the nature of questioning.

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Sampla told reporters the SIT wanted to verify his signatures on a memorandum submitted to the Punjab Governor on January 12, 2018, by a joint delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP. He said he could not confirm the signature or the contents because the SIT did not provide him a certified copy of the document.

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This was the fourth summons issued to Sampla. He recalled appearing before the SIT in Jalandhar earlier, when he had also requested certified copies of documents on which his comments were sought.

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Sampla alleged that despite spending three hours before the SIT on Tuesday, he was only shown the memorandum and denied a certified copy, despite repeated requests from him and his legal team.

“I even pointed out that in today’s age of artificial intelligence and digital technology, documents can easily be manipulated. Therefore, only a certified copy can be relied upon. Despite this reasonable request, the SIT refused to provide one,” he said.