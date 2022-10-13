SIT questions Sukhbir Badal in Behbal Kalan police firing case

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, October 13
A day after ADGP LK Yadav-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura police firing incidents questioned ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal, another SIT led by IG Naunihal Singh probing the Behbal Kalan police firing incident questioned Sukhbir Badal on Thursday.
He was questioned at the Police Officers Institute, Sector 32, Chandigarh.
The back-to-back questioning is being held ahead of the seventh anniversary of the firing incidents on October 14.
The firing took place in 2015 on protesters agitating against a series of sacrilege incidents in Punjab.
