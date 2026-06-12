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Home / Punjab / SIT records former Takht Jathedar’s statement, Sukhbir Badal cries foul

SIT records former Takht Jathedar’s statement, Sukhbir Badal cries foul

Behbal Kalan firing incident

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Mohit Khanna
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Giani Raghbir Singh
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Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh recorded his statement before the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Behbal Kalan police firing incident on Wednesday night.

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He said the SIT had visited his residence yesterday evening and questioned him about the events leading to the incident. He reportedly told the SIT that SAD chief and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal had acknowledged responsibility for the Behbal Kalan firing during proceedings at the Akal Takht and his admission, which is in public domain, was video-recorded and covered by several media institutions.

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Former Takht Jathedar said his jurisdiction was limited to religious punishment that Sukhbir went through and he was not aware about the legal perspective and the SIT probe.

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Giani Raghbir working on directions of AAP: Sukhbir

Sukhbir hit out at Giani Raghbir, alleging that he had been operating as a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He said the AAP government was planning to implicate him in a false case and arrest him before the 2027 Assembly poll.

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The SAD chief said, “Neither I am afraid of cases being registered against me nor I am afraid of going to jail. The very fact that former Akal Takht Jathedar is trying to implicate me in the Bargari sacrilege case indicates he is working like an active member of AAP.” He asserted that such actions by the former Takht Jathedar were against the ‘maryada’ of the Takht.

Senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said Giani Raghbir had violated the ‘hukamnama’ of the Takht — not to use any proceedings of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs in court related cases.

He said former Jathedar Giani Joginder Singh Vedanti had given an edict that the proceedings of the Takht should not be presented as evidence in courts. “Strict directions were given to the Sikh sangat to ensure this was followed in letter and spirit,” Cheema said. Speaking about the deposition made by him before the Akal Takht on December 3, 2024, Sukhbir said, “As a humble Sikh, I took full responsibility for any fault committed by the SAD government and even for causing hurt if any to anyone.”

2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident

The Behbal Kalan police firing incident happened in October 2015 during anti-sacrilege protests in Faridkot, when the SAD-BJP government was in power. It resulted in the deaths of two Sikh protesters.

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