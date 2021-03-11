SIT reviews probe status

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 9

A meeting of the SIT on the Sidhu Moosewala murder case was held under the chairmanship of IG PAP Jaskaran Singh here today. It is learnt a review of the investigation in the case was done and it was discussed how to take the probe forward and arrest the assailants.

Sources claimed discussions were also held on disclosures made by the accused arrested so far. Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the meeting was held to discuss the progress in the case. The SIT would meet regularly till the killers were arrested and the probe reached its logical conclusion.