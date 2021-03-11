SIT reviews probe status

Bathinda, June 9
A meeting of the SIT on the Sidhu Moosewala murder case was held under the chairmanship of IG PAP Jaskaran Singh here today. It is learnt a review of the investigation in the case was done and it was discussed how to take the probe forward and arrest the assailants.
Sources claimed discussions were also held on disclosures made by the accused arrested so far. Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the meeting was held to discuss the progress in the case. The SIT would meet regularly till the killers were arrested and the probe reached its logical conclusion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...