DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / SIT summons Akali leader Bikram Majithia, Jagdish Bhola in Rs 6,000-crore drugs case

SIT summons Akali leader Bikram Majithia, Jagdish Bhola in Rs 6,000-crore drugs case

Both called for questioning on October 5; summons raise possibility of face-to-face questioning

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:13 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia (left) and drug racket accused Jagdish Bhola. Tribune file photos
Advertisement

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Rs 6,000-crore drugs case has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia to appear before it on October 5.

The SIT has also summoned Jagdish Bhola, the drug racket accused, on the same day. The two being summoned together has raised the possibility that they could be questioned face to face for the first time.

Advertisement

The summons come at a time when Majithia has been raising the issue of the alleged misuse of official residences of AAP ministers.

Advertisement

Majithia's name first surfaced in the Bhola drug racket of 2013-14. Punjab Police arrested Bhola, a former wrestler, in November 2013 and seized drugs worth Rs 20 crore from his home.

The Enforcement Directorate later pegged the money laundering and drugs racket at Rs 6,000 crore. Bhola named Majithia in 2014.

Advertisement

Punjab Police booked Majithia under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in December 2021, based on a 2018 report by the anti-drug Special Task Force that recommended a further probe.

Majithia has denied any role and called the case politically motivated. A 40,000-page chargesheet was filed against him in the case in 2025.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts