SIT summons Akali leader Bikram Majithia, Jagdish Bhola in Rs 6,000-crore drugs case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Rs 6,000-crore drugs case has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia to appear before it on October 5.

The SIT has also summoned Jagdish Bhola, the drug racket accused, on the same day. The two being summoned together has raised the possibility that they could be questioned face to face for the first time.

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The summons come at a time when Majithia has been raising the issue of the alleged misuse of official residences of AAP ministers.

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Majithia's name first surfaced in the Bhola drug racket of 2013-14. Punjab Police arrested Bhola, a former wrestler, in November 2013 and seized drugs worth Rs 20 crore from his home.

The Enforcement Directorate later pegged the money laundering and drugs racket at Rs 6,000 crore. Bhola named Majithia in 2014.

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Punjab Police booked Majithia under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in December 2021, based on a 2018 report by the anti-drug Special Task Force that recommended a further probe.

Majithia has denied any role and called the case politically motivated. A 40,000-page chargesheet was filed against him in the case in 2025.