SIT summons former Akali Dal MLA Mantar Singh Brar in Behbal Kalan firing case

In the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing and sacrilege cases, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter today issued a summons to former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-B) MLA Mantar Singh Brar for questioning.

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​Mantar Singh Brar was the sitting MLA from the Kotkapura constituency in 2015 when the twin incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing shook the Faridkot district. This development is viewed by the SIT as a significant step forward, as Brar remains a senior Akali Dal leader.

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​The roots of the case trace back to October 2015, following the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari village in Faridkot. The incident triggered widespread outrage and led to peaceful sit-in protests by Sikh organizations and locals at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

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​On October 14, 2015, the protests turned violent after police used force ar Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan to disperse the crowds. In the ensuing police firing at Behbal Kalan, two Sikh protesters—Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh—were killed, and several others sustained injuries.

​The SIT has intensified its investigation in recent times, focusing heavily on the political and administrative nexus active during the 2015 crisis. To piece together the sequence of events, the probe team has recently questioned several top officials and public figures, including then-Deputy Commissioner MS Jaggi.

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The former Faridkot DC was questioned regarding the administrative decisions made on the day of the incident and whether standard protocols were followed before authorizing the use of force, revealed the sources in the SIT.

​OSD to former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the late Chief Minister were interrogated to examine the communication channels operating between the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), local politicians, and senior police officers during the escalation.

​Significance of Brar's Summoning

​Mantar Singh Brar has previously faced allegations of being a crucial link between the local administration and the state leadership during the protests. The SIT’s current line of questioning is expected to focus on his phone records, his interactions with police officials on the ground, and the specific directives he received from top government functionaries before the firing took place.

DIG Harjit Singh, who is also a member of the SIT, has confirmed the summoning of Brar.