SIT summons Majithia, Bhola in Rs 6,000-cr drug case

The SIT has also called Jagdish Bhola, an accused in the case, on the same day. The two being summoned together has raised the possibility that they could be questioned face-to-face for the first time.

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The summons come at a time when Majithia has been raising the issue of the alleged misuse of official residences by AAP ministers.

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Majithia's name first surfaced in the Bhola drug racket of 2013-14. The Punjab Police arrested Bhola, a former wrestler, in November 2013 and seized drugs worth about Rs 20 crore from his house. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate pegged the alleged money laundering and drug trafficking network at Rs 6,000 crore. Bhola named Majithia in 2014.

The police booked Majithia under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in December 2021, on the basis of a 2018 report by the anti-drug Special Task Force that recommended a further probe. Majithia has denied any role and called the case politically motivated. A 40,000-page chargesheet was filed against him in the case in 2025.

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Meanwhile, the SAD accused the ruling AAP of indulging in “summon politics” to public attention from the alleged rampant corruption in the government.

Criticising the summons to Majithia, SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said Majithia had already been granted bail in the case. “By summoning Majithia, the government is trying to build a narrative before the elections to divert public attention,” he remarked.

He said the SAD was not intimidated by summons. “The government cannot silence the voice of the party through such summons,” Kler said.