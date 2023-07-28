Situation improves in most parts

Chandigarh, July 27
The flood situation has improved in most areas but some places are still under water. According to the Revenue Department, 1,473 villages have been affected by floods so far. Of these, 458 are in Patiala, 268 villages in SAS Nagar, 364 villages in Rupnagar, 30 in Moga, 41 in Hoshiarpur, 28 in Ludhiana, 32 in Sangrur, 92 in Ferozepur, 13 in Kapurthala, 77 in Jalandhar, 20 in SBS Nagar, 22 in Fazilka, 21 in Mansa and seven villages in Gurdaspur district.
As many as 27,286 persons have been evacuated. An official spokesperson said 159 relief camps were running in the state, in which 1,319 people were staying.
