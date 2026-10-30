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Home / Punjab / Situation under AAP rule akin to ‘crime thriller’: Congress

Situation under AAP rule akin to ‘crime thriller’: Congress

Warring says criminals carrying body parts show no fear of police

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:35 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring addresses mediapersons in Ludhiana on Thursday. Tribune photo
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The state’s crime rate reached its worst level under the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Ludhiana MP and former Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday.

“I have not witnessed such an alarming number of crimes being reported in Punjab,” Warring said during a Punjab Di Pukar event.

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“Ever since the AAP government has taken over the reins, extortion cases, murders, gang wars, corruption, loot cases have reached a peak,” he added.

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Warring cited incidents like the Gulzar Singh case and the murders of Parvinder Singh Jhota and the son of a prominent eatery owner in Ludhiana, saying criminals were carrying around body parts of the dead as if it were a crime-thriller movie. “Never in my life have I seen such deterioration of law and order. We, the Punjabis, feel scared to live in our own state due to the gang wars, drugs, corruption,” he added.

The former Punjab Congress chief said the situation was so bad that the drugs and arms were being delivered to the doorstep.

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