Flood situation under control, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, August 16
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said the flood situation was under control and the government was keeping a watch on the entire situation.
The CM said there was no need to panic as the state government was in constant touch with the Himachal Government and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) due to the release of excess water from hilly areas. He said the situation at Pong and Ranjit Sagar Dam was also under control. Mann said the safety of life and property of the people was the duty of the government.
Mann said though the situation was under control, priority was still being given to carry out rescue and relief work in the badly affected areas. Mann further said he was personally monitoring the situation and every effort would be made to ensure that the loss of people was minimised. He said the state was known for excelling in hostile situations and we will overcome this challenge caused due to nature’s fury too.
