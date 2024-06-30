 Six arrested with 8 kg heroin, 3 pistols, Rs 30K drug money : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
Six arrested with 8 kg heroin, 3 pistols, Rs 30K drug money

Four drug traffickers in custody of Amritsar rural police on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 29

A day after the seizure of 9.2 kg of heroin, the Punjab Police today seized 8kg of heroin and three pistols smuggled from Pakistan while apprehending six persons in two separate incidents.

DGP Gaurav Yadav and SSP Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh said following intelligence inputs, the Amritsar rural police arrested two drug peddlers travelling on a bike near a brick kiln in Bachiwind village. They were going to deliver the consignment to their forward link. They were identified as Gurbhej Singh and Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Manjh village.

“During search, the police seized 6kg heroin and three pistols including a 9mm Glock pistol and two pistols of .32 bore calibre from their possession,” said the DGP.

In the second incident, the police nabbed four drug peddlers when they were striking a deal near Nupur village. They were located by the police patrolling team. The police seized 2kg heroin from them.

Among those arrested included a father-son duo – Balbir Singh and Akashdeep Singh – respectively, both residents of Kohali village here. They were striking a deal with Philpus and Jobanjit Singh of Mulechak village when they were nabbed.

Apart from seizing 2kg heroin, police teams have recovered Rs 30,000 drug money from their possession and impounded their scooter and motorcycle.

Two separate FIRs under NDPS Act were registered against them and further probe is on to find their links to bust the entire nexus.

“As per preliminary investigation, the arrested persons in both cases were directly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were supplying drugs across the state after smuggling from Pakistan via drones,” said Satinder Singh, SSP.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused persons till date, he added.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized over 5.5 kg heroin near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector on Friday evening.

Based on intelligence inputs, BSF troops carried out a search operation near Kakkar village. A large packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was found from the fields, which contained five smaller transparent poly-packs containing heroin.

In a separate incident in the same sector, 560 gm heroin was recovered from a packet that had a metal hook attached to it from a waterlogged field near Mahawa village.

381 kg poppy husk seized

  • The police raided a house in Bhagatpura village of Sangria near Abohar on Friday night and seized 381kg of illegally stored poppy husk.
  • SHO Dharampal Singh said that the house belongs to Kaka Singh, who was not found at the house at the time of the raid.
  • The police said that recently, 128 kg of poppy husk was seized and two persons were arrested. On interrogating them, it was found that they had hidden a large quantity of poppy husk in a house in Bhagatpura. On the basis of this information, Kaka Singh’s house was raided last night. oc

